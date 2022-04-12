Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 39,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.85 and a beta of 0.84.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

