DubaiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00055861 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00015869 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

