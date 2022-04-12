DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $138.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

