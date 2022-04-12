DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $17,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $138.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

