Douglas Lawrence Mason Sells 500,000 Shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI) Stock

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) Director Douglas Lawrence Mason sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,895 shares in the company, valued at C$18,694.75.

Magnum Goldcorp stock opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 20.71. Magnum Goldcorp Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.18.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

