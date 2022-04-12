Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 764.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 152,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 150,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

