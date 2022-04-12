Doug Jones Sells 20,014 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

