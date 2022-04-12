Donald Craig Blackwood Sells 25,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$233,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,777,282.33.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.93 and a 12 month high of C$10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.18.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.