Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $378.46 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

