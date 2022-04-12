Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $243.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of DG traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average is $217.66. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $247.15.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

