Dohj LLC Sells 96 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after acquiring an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after acquiring an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.23. 569,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,010. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.10.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

