Dohj LLC Sells 483 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE:A traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

