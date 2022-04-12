Dohj LLC Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dohj LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.14. 1,335,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,757. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

