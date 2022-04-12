Dohj LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. 6,454,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

