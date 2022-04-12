Dohj LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.52. 11,539,071 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85.

