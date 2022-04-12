DODO (DODO) Hits Market Cap of $41.00 Million

DODO (DODO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, DODO has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $41.00 million and $59.43 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

