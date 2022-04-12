Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Diverger (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Diverger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.