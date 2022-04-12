Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,793,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 73,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

