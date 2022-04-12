DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells $1,001,105.82 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Navdeep Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,161. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

