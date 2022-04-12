Diamond (DMD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,484.00

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00004108 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $9,484.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001617 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,676,917 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.