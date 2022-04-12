DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DHT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in DHT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

