Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €192.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($208.70) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($178.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €167.44 ($182.00).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €167.25 ($181.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €156.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a twelve month high of €166.30 ($180.76).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

