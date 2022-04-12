Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to “Buy”

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day moving average is $194.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

