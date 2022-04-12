Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $270.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.03.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.90. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of -210.29 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

