Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Destination Maternity shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4 shares.

Destination Maternity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DESTQ)

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value.

