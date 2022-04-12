Dero Market Capitalization Reaches $124.09 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $124.09 million and $439,399.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $10.00 or 0.00024906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,145.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.94 or 0.07539930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00260964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.00758876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00585155 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00367398 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,410,491 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

