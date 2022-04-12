DeRace Achieves Market Cap of $59.61 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, DeRace has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $59.61 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.31 or 0.07535571 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,008.84 or 0.99986096 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,020,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

