Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.19 Million

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report sales of $102.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.92 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $433.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.50 million to $448.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $447.89 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,380. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $829.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

