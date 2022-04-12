Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,740 shares of company stock worth $7,214,670. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.89. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

