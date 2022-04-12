DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medifast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Medifast by 1.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medifast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.89. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.23%.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.