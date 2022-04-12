DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 51,737 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,737 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 25.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.