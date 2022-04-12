DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 426,586 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 426,586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

