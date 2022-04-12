DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

