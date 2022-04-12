DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yandex were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on YNDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.