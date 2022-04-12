DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.54 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 82,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $157.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

