DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.86 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.26. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

