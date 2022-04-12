DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.12 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $13,783,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of RS stock opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

