DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $20.79 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

