DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $20.36 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,817,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

A number of analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

