DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.71 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,098 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

