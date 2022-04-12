DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,981 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after acquiring an additional 748,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

