DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 47,949 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,949 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Premier stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

