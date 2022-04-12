DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,859 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.