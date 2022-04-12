Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.14.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

