DDKoin Trading Down 3.2% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $241,446.00 and approximately $6,762.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00212638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007828 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005529 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005237 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002401 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.