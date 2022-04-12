DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.08.

DBVT opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.20.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

