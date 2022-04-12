Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Argus lowered their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

