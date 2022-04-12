Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COUR opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,372 shares of company stock worth $2,647,444 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

