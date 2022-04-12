Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.25% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRBP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 434,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 204,372 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRBP opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.