Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $275,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

